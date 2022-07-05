COVID-19 Booster Clinic

The City of South Pasadena Senior Center, in partnership with the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, will host a COVID19 Booster Clinic on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary, and a limited number of booster vaccines are available on a first come, first served basis.

To receive a booster vaccination, participants will need to bring proof of age, Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, and health insurance card, if participant has health insurance. Minors must submit a consent form, which can be found at the LA County Public Health website at: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/ncorona2019/docs/vaccine/ConsentMinors.pdf

To find more thorough vaccine information and frequently asked questions, please visit: www.vaccinatelacounty.com and access COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ’s at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/vaccine/faqs.htm.

For questions or concerns, please contact the South Pasadena Senior Center at (626) 403-7360.

