The Library is excited to present a screening of Far East Deep South on Friday, July 29th at 7:30 PM in the Library Community Room. The film will be followed by a Q&A with Director Larissa Lam and Producer Baldwin Chiu. The event is free and open to the public. Co-sponsored by the Friends of the South Pasadena Library and the South Pasadena Chinese-American Club.

Far East Deep South is an award-winning documentary about a Chinese-American family’s search for their roots that leads them from California to Mississippi, where they stumble upon stunning family revelations and uncover the racially complex history of the Chinese in the segregated South during the Chinese Exclusion era.

7/11/22