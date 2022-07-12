City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

COVID-19 Updates – JULY 12

July 12, 2022

As of Monday, July 11, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) website estimates the number of 3,710 cases in the county. With the increase of COVID-19 cases, we encourage our community to take recommended safety measures by LACDPH to wear masks when in large crowds and to stay up-to-date on vaccines. Click here to find a vaccine location near you. Los Angeles County also offers requests to be vaccinated in the safety of your own home. For more information on requests for an in-home vaccination, click here.

