The Library Summer Reading Program’s Wonderful Wednesday programs are in full swing!

On Wednesday, July 13 at 6:00 p.m., join us for Pirates! Lost at Sea, presented by Talewise.

Set sail with us on a thrilling action-packed adventure about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. With mutiny and high-tide looming, they must rescue their salty captain and find a way to repair their ship before all hope is lost … at sea!

Throughout the story, we’ll explore the incredible science behind clouds, physical and chemical changes, air pressure, and more! Volunteers from the audience will help us conduct several hands-on science experiments that ‘ARRR’ sure to amaze you!

Don’t miss your chance to experience this interactive nautical tale — with a refreshing splash of science!

The event will take place on the Oxley Street side of Library Park, near the picnic tables. Masks are recommended for ages 2 and up. Bring a blanket to sit on the grass.

