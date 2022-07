As of July 11, 2022, there are 60 confirmed cases of people with monkeypox in Los Angeles County. Avoid touching shared fabrics, shared surfaces, and objects to prevent catching the virus. Like the picture above, symptoms include rashes, bumps, blisters, fevers, headaches, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. Symptoms’ onset ranges from 5–21 days.

