The Library is embarking on a strategic planning process that will guide programs and services over the next five years. They need to hear from YOU, whether you are a regular library user or a non-user. Please take the Library’s survey and contribute to this important process. The survey will take between 5-10 minutes to complete. Thank you! Scan the QR code, or link to the survey from the Library’s homepage, or go to www.southpasadenaca.gov/inputmatters.

7/26/22