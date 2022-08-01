Learn how to build a healthier, bite-free neighborhood in San Gabriel Valley by joining the Bite Back Tour 2022! This series is a set of episodes meant to teach residents how to stay safe from mosquitoes and the diseases they spread when they bite.

Visit the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District YouTube channel to view pre-recorded broadcasts, learn tips and tricks, and educate yourself on mosquitoes.

Are you interested in joining a live webinar? Some of the next sessions include “Fall in Love with Gardening” on August 18 (11am-11:45am) and “Bite-free Families” en Español on September 15 (11am-11:45am). Visit this site for a list of all events

8/1/22