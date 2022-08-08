Congratulations to the Library’s Summer Readers!

The 2022 Summer Reading Program was a big success! Together, South Pasadenans read for 16,500 hours – 7,700 more hours than last year. The Library gave out more than 3,000 books to participants and over 1,700 prizes. Forty-six teen volunteers assisted with the Summer Reading Program, logging 1,384 hours of service. The Library hosted 45 programs with 2,235 people attending. Summer programming included weekly storytimes, as well as new programs, such as the Newbery Book Club and the Cranes for a Change Origami Club. In-person Wonderful Wednesday programs returned, which highlighted magic, music, science, and storytelling, and a craft program celebrating the Fourth of July. The Library also hosted two adult programs; a program spotlighting graphic novelist Hazel Newlevant and a librarian-led book discussion of The American Experiment: Dialogues on a Dream.

Additionally, the Library hosted a teen book club called Everybody Talks focusing on the theme of Pride. Storytime will be on hiatus through August, resuming on September 13. In August, the Newbery Book Club will take place on the first Wednesday of the month at 4:00 p.m., and the Cranes for a Change Origami Club, on the third Thursday of the month at 4:00 p.m. Many thanks to the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library for sponsoring the 2022 Summer Reading Program!

