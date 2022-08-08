The Reuse and Recycle Directory has been updated!

Do you find yourself with items that are unable to go into your trash cans, such as furniture, old electronics, eyeglasses, or paint? Look no further! South Pasadena has a Reuse and Recycle guide that allows you to easily determine where to donate or recycle items. The updated guide includes plastic bag recycling, inkjet & toner cartridge recycling, and used motor oil collection sites. Recycling saves resources, creates jobs, and reduces waste sent to landfills!

This guide can be found here. Feel free to download our printable version of the directory.

