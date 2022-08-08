City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

The Reuse and Recycle Directory has been updated!

communicationsteam2

no comments

August 8, 2022

Do you find yourself with items that are unable to go into your trash cans, such as furniture, old electronics, eyeglasses, or paint? Look no further! South Pasadena has a Reuse and Recycle guide that allows you to easily determine where to donate or recycle items. The updated guide includes plastic bag recycling, inkjet & toner cartridge recycling, and used motor oil collection sites. Recycling saves resources, creates jobs, and reduces waste sent to landfills!

This guide can be found here. Feel free to download our printable version of the directory.

8/8/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: