Library Celebrates Ray Bradbury with Special Event

On Saturday, August 20th, at 7:00 p.m. in the Library Community Room, join local artist Tim Carey and sculptor Christopher Slatoff for an evening celebrating author Ray Bradbury and his influence on visual artists. Carey will give an illustrated talk about his stunning fused glass triptych Live Forever! which was installed in the Library’s Ray Bradbury Conference Room in 2020. Following Carey’s talk, filmmaker John Sasser’s short documentary Father Electrico: Ray Bradbury Lives Forever! will be screened. The documentary captures sculptor Slatoff’s work with Ray Bradbury to create an autobiographical monumental work. The presentations will be followed by a lively Q&A with Carey, Slatoff, and Sasser. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library.

8/9/22