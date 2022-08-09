City Hall Scoop

Library Celebrates Ray Bradbury with Special Event

August 9, 2022

On Saturday, August 20th, at 7:00 p.m. in the Library Community Room, join local artist Tim Carey and sculptor Christopher Slatoff for an evening celebrating author Ray Bradbury and his influence on visual artists. Carey will give an illustrated talk about his stunning fused glass triptych Live Forever! which was installed in the Library’s Ray Bradbury Conference Room in 2020. Following Carey’s talk, filmmaker John Sasser’s short documentary Father Electrico: Ray Bradbury Lives Forever! will be screened. The documentary captures sculptor Slatoff’s work with Ray Bradbury to create an autobiographical monumental work. The presentations will be followed by a lively Q&A with Carey, Slatoff, and Sasser. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library.

One thought on “Library Celebrates Ray Bradbury with Special Event

  1. Michael Toman says:
    August 9, 2022 at 4:48 PM

    Dear Comment-Reply Person@wordpress.com,

    Thanks for sharing this Neat RB News.

    Stay Safe and Well and Strong and “Keep On, Keeping On!”

    Always Best Wishes to You and Everyone Else at City Hall Scoop!

    Sincerely,

    Michael D. Toman

    Retired SoPas Reference Librarian and Long-Time “Uncle Ray” Reader

    aka

    “Bardwulf, the Masked Book-Minded Mammal” ________________________________

