Gold Line Emergency Repair Work on August 13, 2022

Los Angeles Metro will begin conducting emergency work on the Gold Line between the Highland Park Station and the South Pasadena/Mission Station on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The area of repair is close to residential areas, and some noise my be present during the time of this emergency work. This work is being conducted due to Metro finding a few defects in the running rails, requiring repairs as soon as possible. The initial noise will begin around 6:30 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, August 13. Metro will then continue to make repairs and noise may continue between 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. We thank you for your understanding as we work with Metro Los Angeles to ensure the safety of our Gold Line. For any questions, please contact our Public Works Department by calling (626) 403-7210.

8/10/22