NEW: Water Efficient Dishwasher Rebate for South Pasadena

Residents can now upgrade their existing dishwasher with a water-efficient, Energy Star-certified dishwasher by applying for the Water Efficient Dishwasher Rebate. Receive up to $500 for replacing a non-certified dishwasher with an Energy Star-certified dishwasher from the City’s qualifying list of over 750 dishwashers. Although it may seem more efficient to wash by hand, we actually waste more water while the tap is running. Dishwashers are designed to recirculate water in order to use less water! When hand-washing dishes, you can use up to 27 gallons of water per load, in comparison to about 3 gallons with an Energy Star-certified dishwasher. An older, non-Energy Star dishwasher uses 10 to 15 gallons of water per cycle, while Energy Star-certified dishwashers use less than 4 gallons of water per cycle!

Water use varies by dishwasher type and can be found on the Water Efficient Dishwasher Rebate Qualifying Products List.

With worsening drought conditions, it is essential to take steps to reduce personal water usage. The City has a series of rebates available to assist residents with their water conservation goals and to ensure the resilience of the City of South Pasadena. Visit the City Website to learn more about the rebates provided for residents and commercial businesses!