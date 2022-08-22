City Hall Scoop

Free Webinar: Protecting the Trees

August 22, 2022

The Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District is hosting a FREE Landscape Webinar on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 6pm-7pm. Learn how to take care of your trees, how to effectively water your growing trees, and much more! Registration is free, but registration is required– secure your spot today! Click the image above to register or use this link.

Check out this introductory video to California Friendly & Native Plants Landscape so you’ll be prepared for the class!

Having difficulty navigating this event? Email questions to: Classes@TurfTransformation.com.  Be sure to include the date of the class in your email so we can answer your questions.  Get more information about removing your lawn and creating a beautiful new landscape at www.TurfTransformation.com.

