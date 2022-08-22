Too Toxic to Trash: Free Event

Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and Los Angeles County Public Works are hosting a Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste Program in Alhambra on Saturday, August 27 from 9am to 3pm. LA County residents have a legal and cost-free way of disposing their unwanted household chemicals that cannot be disposed of in conventional trash bins.

This event will be taking place at the Los Angeles County Public Works Headquarters: 900 South Fremont Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803.

For a complete list of what is accepted, visit https://pw.lacounty.gov/epd/hhw/.

For any questions or comments, please visit LACSD.org/HHW or call 800-238-0173.

