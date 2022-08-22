City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Too Toxic to Trash: Free Event

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

August 22, 2022

Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts and Los Angeles County Public Works are hosting a Household Hazardous Waste and Electronic Waste Program in Alhambra on Saturday, August 27 from 9am to 3pm. LA County residents have a legal and cost-free way of disposing their unwanted household chemicals that cannot be disposed of in conventional trash bins. 

This event will be taking place at the Los Angeles County Public Works Headquarters: 900 South Fremont Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91803.

For a complete list of what is accepted, visit https://pw.lacounty.gov/epd/hhw/. 

For any questions or comments, please visit LACSD.org/HHW or call 800-238-0173.

8/22/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: