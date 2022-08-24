Members of the public are encouraged to attend a Library strategic planning community open house, to be held in the Library Community Room on Tuesday, September 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Library’s strategic planning consultants will share results from the recent survey, which was completed by more than 400 people, and will seek further input about community needs and the vision for the Library’s future. During this engaging session, attendees will have opportunities to provide feedback through discussion, comment cards, and vision boards.

The South Pasadena Public Library is located at 1100 Oxley Street in South Pasadena. The Library Community Room is located at 1115 El Centro Street. Visit the Library website at www.southpasadenaca.gov/library for information about services and programs. The Library is open Monday, Friday, Saturday 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.



