South Pasadena Cooling Centers

In response to forecasted excessive heat, the City of South Pasadena will host two Cooling Centers Wednesday, August 31 through Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the South Pasadena Senior Center, located at 1102 Oxley Street and the South Pasadena Public Library, located at 1100 Oxley Street.

Residents are invited to sit and enjoy the air conditioning during normal business hours. The South Pasadena Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The South Pasadena Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information on cooling centers within Los Angeles County, please visit www.ready.lacounty.gov/heat.

For additional questions or concerns, please contact the South Pasadena Senior Center at (626) 403-7360 or email at seniorcenter@southpasadenaca.gov.

8/30/22