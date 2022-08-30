City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Metropolitan Water District Commercial Rebates

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

August 30, 2022

Did you know that South Pasadena commercial establishments qualify for Metropolitan Water District rebates? Many cities provide rebates to make it easy to reduce water usage. The City of South Pasadena is in partnership with Metropolitan Water District (MWD) to provide rebates for indoor and outdoor water conservation projects. Water conservation can be done by changing appliances, renovating your landscape, or changing habits. When determining what the best rebates are for you, choose the items that will be useful to your establishment and apply at your earliest convenience. These rebates are available on a first-come, first-served basis! Be sure to follow the directions posted in order to receive your selected rebate, some rebates require pre-approval. Apply for rebates in the City of South Pasadena and through Metropolitan Water District’s SoCalWaterSmart website.

