Rotating Outages Alert

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2 and could soon elevate the alert to an EEA 3, indicating that rotating outages may begin shortly. Rotating outages, should they occur, typically last about one hour and take place across the state regardless of energy provider.

We encourage people to take action by:

• Turn off your air conditioning or set your thermostat to 78 degrees.

• Close doors and windows and adjust window shades.

• Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed.

• Shut off and unplug appliances.

• Run your laptop on battery until after 9 p.m.

9/6/22