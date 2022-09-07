Power Outages Throughout California

The City is aware of various power outage issues occurring as the state and much of the West is enduring an historically long and record-breaking heat wave, straining the grid from high electricity use. We are looking to address the issue, and encourage residents to check SoCal Edison for continuous updates.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2, effective today from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The emergency alert has been declared to help the grid secure more supplies and urge market participants to lower demand on the system.



A Flex Alert is also in effect again for today, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to help alleviate grid stress and avoid rotating power outages.

When the Flex Alert conservation period is in effect, consumers are urged to:

Set their thermostat to 78 degrees

Avoid using the oven, dishwasher, washer and dryer

Turn off unnecessary lights

To be as comfortable as possible during the Flex Alert hours, consumers are also

encouraged to manage electricity use by taking these steps before 4 p.m. today:

 Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat as low as 72 degrees

 Use major appliances, like dishwashers, washers and dryers, and ovens

 Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows



