City Hall Open House!

September 7, 2022

The City is excited to share that our Open House event is going to be on October 2, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM in front of South Pasadena City Hall (1414 Mission Street) Join us for a Citywide event filled with music, giveaways, tours, and the chance to meet the South Pasadena City team. We look forward to seeing all of our community attend and encourage you all to share the word with your neighbors!

The event will be held on Mission Street between Fair Oaks Avenue and Fremont Avenue. For more information, please contact us at (626) 403-7380 or visit southpasadenaca.gov/events.

