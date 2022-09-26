Leaf Blower Ban Enforcement Delayed! Electric Leaf Blower Demonstration – October 2, 2022!

On September 1, 2021, City Council adopted an ordinance banning the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the City. The enforcement of gas-powered leaf blowers was set to begin on October 1, 2022. As the City explores new avenues for resources, incentives, and education, enforcement has been delayed. The ordinance is still in effect and will be enforced at a later date.

Incentives are on their way! Talk to your gardener NOW to prepare for the switch! For more information and to stay up to date on new incentives, visit http://www.SouthPasadenaCA.gov/LeafBlowers.

Come by and test out an electric leaf blower for yourself. Be prepared to be blown away by the impressive power coming from these low-noise, low-polluting machines at the South Pasadena Open House on Sunday, October 2nd from 10 am to 2 pm. This Citywide event will be taking place in front of South Pasadena City Hall (1414 Mission Street) and will include an electric leaf blower demonstration as well as music, tours, and the chance to meet the South Pasadena City team! Visit SouthPasadenaCA.gov/Events for more information about the South Pasadena Open House event.

