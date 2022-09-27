City Hall Scoop

Clean Power Alliance: Business Information

September 27, 2022

Starting NOW! Businesses and commercial establishments will automatically switch from non-renewable energy to 100% Green Power. You may choose lower-tier: Clean Power or Lean Power, or choose to opt-out of the program and continue utilizing non-renewable energy. Visit this link to compare options. On average, a typical bill for small businesses will increase by approximately 3% (about $3 for every $100 of electricity charges). Calculate your commercial energy bill here, you can compare your estimated costs between the different options. If you choose not to participate in the switch to clean energy, visit this link for detailed information to opt-out.

