Friendly Reminder!

The City of South Pasadena invites all local businesses to our second Business Networking Event on Wednesday, October 12, 2022!

Join us to meet partner agencies, obtain resources, and network with other local businesses in South Pasadena.

In addition, we will be having giveaways and a raffle for a business to win a promotional video for their marketing efforts.

To RSVP, call (626) 403-7210 or email Business@southpasadenaCA.gov.

10/6/22