October 5, 2022, was the 5th annual California Clean Air Day! The City of South Pasadena Community Services also hosted the annual Walk or Bike to School event on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Elementary and Middle school students were greeted by South Pasadena Police, Fire, and Community Services on their walk or bike route!

In honor of Clean Air Day, we want to share with the community how gas-powered leaf blowers pollute the air and pose health issues for the community. The emissions from 30 minutes of gas-powered leaf blowing are equivalent to driving a car at 30mph for 440 miles! Gas-powered leaf blowers pose health issues for both operators and bystanders due to the toxic pollutants emitted during use such as fine particulate matter, formaldehyde, and smog-forming chemicals. Health issues include dizziness, asthma attacks, headaches, heart disease, and lung disease. As the City moves forward with phasing out gasoline-powered leaf blowers, stay up to date on information regarding the ordinance through SouthPasadenaCA.gov/LeafBlowers.

California Clean Air Day is a project of the Coalition for Clean Air. If you’d like to learn more about California Clean Air Day, visit this link.