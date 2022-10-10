Congratulations, South Pasadena!

South Pasadena has been awarded the Silver Tier in the 2022-2023 Energy Champion Awards! Thank you to our residents who have participated in the eSGV Home Energy Efficiency Assessments. If you would like to set up a FREE Home Energy Efficiency Assessment with the Efficient San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, click the image above or this link. These no-cost assessments can be done in person or virtually and are meant to provide residents with information and resources to implement energy efficiency upgrades within their homes. Thank you for being a part of the City’s journey with the Energy Champion Awards!

