City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Congratulations, South Pasadena!

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

October 10, 2022

South Pasadena has been awarded the Silver Tier in the 2022-2023 Energy Champion Awards! Thank you to our residents who have participated in the eSGV Home Energy Efficiency Assessments. If you would like to set up a FREE Home Energy Efficiency Assessment with the Efficient San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments, click the image above or this link. These no-cost assessments can be done in person or virtually and are meant to provide residents with information and resources to implement energy efficiency upgrades within their homes. Thank you for being a part of the City’s journey with the Energy Champion Awards! 

10/10/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: