This year’s International ShakeOut Day is October 20, when millions of people worldwide will participate in earthquake drills at work, school, or home!

You can join millions of people across California practicing earthquake safety.

Please note that City employees will also be participating in the Shake Out event, and may have limited availability between 9:00 am – 9:30 am.

For any questions on emergency preparedness, contact our Fire Department at (626) 403-7300.

10/19/22