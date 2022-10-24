City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Reminder: District 4 Town Hall on October 26, 2022!

October 24, 2022

The City of South Pasadena will be hosting a District 4 Town Hall for residents and businesses in the area to learn about City services, safety updates, and give attendees an opportunity to meet City staff on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The event will take place at the War Memorial Building located at 435 Fair Oaks Avenue from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM.

Click here to view our 2022 Adopted District Map to identify if you live and work in District 4. Additional townhall dates for other Council Districts are forthcoming!

