City of South Pasadena & Caltrans Host Community Meeting on November 3, 2022

The City of South Pasadena, together with Caltrans, will be hosting a community meeting on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the South Pasadena Masonic Lodge Auditorium, located at 1126 Fair Oaks Ave. All are welcome, and parking is available on Fair Oaks (stairs at main entrance to second floor), and rear parking lot (elevator access to second floor).

Join us to hear updates from the City on SB 381, what the City is currently doing about the properties and our next steps and timelines, and to provide community input. Representatives from the City’s SB 381 Implementation Council Sub-Committee, Caltrans, Senator Portantino and Supervisor Barger’s respective offices have confirmed their attendance. City staff will also be providing an SB 381 update to the City Council preceding this community meeting, at their next regularly scheduled meeting of Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 7 PM in the City Council Chambers and in hybrid format online (agenda to be posted Thursday, October 27: 2022 Council Meetings | South Pasadena, CA (southpasadenaca.gov)

Contact the City of South Pasadena City Manager’s Team at cmoffice@southpasadenaca.gov to RSVP, or with questions or requests for assistance.

10/26/22