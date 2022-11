Please join South Pasadena City Staff and partner Social Services agencies for the 1st Annual Social Services and Social Justice Forum on Wednesday, November 9 at 4pm.



The event will include a brief presentation from each provider and then a tabling session for the community to meet social service providers, ask questions and obtain resources.



For questions please contact Tamara Binns at tbinns@southpasadenaca.gov

11/3/22