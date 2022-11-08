City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Save The Date: State of the City!

November 8, 2022

The City is excited to announce that Mayor Michael Cacciotti will be giving his State of the City address during the December 7, 2022 City Council Meeting.

Join us for a special presentation themed “Shining Light on South Pasadena,” where our Mayor will be highlighting the efforts and successes of his mayoral term.

Join us in person at 7:00 PM in the City Council Chamber or on Zoom through our website or link in the bio.

We look forward to seeing you there! ✨ All are welcome and RSVP is not required.

11/8/22

