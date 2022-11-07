City Launches Virtual Business Office Hours!

The City’s Economic Development team is excited to announce a new program: Virtual Business Office Hours! The program will launch tomorrow morning and will continue in the months to come!

Join us on Zoom every Tuesday at 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM or from 5:00 PM – 5:30 PM to speak to our team about any successes, challenges, resources, and anything else related to your business.

Our team will take down your information, stay in touch, and send inquiries to other departments if needed. For any questions, contact our team by emailing Business@southpasadenaca.gov!

11/7/22