City Hall Scoop

South Pasadena News and Updates

Traffic Operations Improvements – Fair Oaks Avenue Project

CommunicationsTeam

no comments

November 9, 2022

A federal grant is providing the opportunity to upgrade traffic signals on Fair Oaks Avenue between Columbia Street and Huntington Drive. Concurrent with traffic signal improvements will be opportunities to improve curb ramps, sidewalks, and crosswalks to provide ADA compliance and improve pedestrian safety, median nose reconstruction where needed, and pedestrian detection devices along Fair Oaks Avenue.

Possible Improvements on Fair Oaks Avenue include:

  1. Bulb-out modifications
  2. Median nose modifications
  3. Fiber Optic Connection to the Public Works Office

Provide feedback by attending the November 15, 2022 Mobility and Transportation Infrastructure Commission Meeting (MTIC) at 6:30 PM at the City Council Chambers, located at 1424 Mission Street. You may also visit the MTIC website for additional outreach meetings and surveys.

11/9/22

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

%d bloggers like this: