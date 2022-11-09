Traffic Operations Improvements – Fair Oaks Avenue Project

A federal grant is providing the opportunity to upgrade traffic signals on Fair Oaks Avenue between Columbia Street and Huntington Drive. Concurrent with traffic signal improvements will be opportunities to improve curb ramps, sidewalks, and crosswalks to provide ADA compliance and improve pedestrian safety, median nose reconstruction where needed, and pedestrian detection devices along Fair Oaks Avenue.

Possible Improvements on Fair Oaks Avenue include:

Bulb-out modifications Median nose modifications Fiber Optic Connection to the Public Works Office

Provide feedback by attending the November 15, 2022 Mobility and Transportation Infrastructure Commission Meeting (MTIC) at 6:30 PM at the City Council Chambers, located at 1424 Mission Street. You may also visit the MTIC website for additional outreach meetings and surveys.

