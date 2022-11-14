Smart Gardening Class – November 19, 2022

Join South Pasadena Sustainability at the South Pasadena Nature Park on November 19 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM. This is a free event hosted by Los Angeles County Public Works. At this FREE workshop, you will learn the basic techniques of backyard composting, worm composting, water-wise gardening, and edible gardening. No reservations are needed. After the workshop, there will be discounted compost bins available for purchase!

This month, the Nature Park Volunteer Day (9 AM – noon) will be occurring on the same day! There will be an opportunity to participate in both events.



Where : Parking and entrance to the park are on 100 block of Pasadena Avenue in South Pasadena, east of York Street Bridge. The workshop will be held in the park on the eastern side near the golf course driving range and the bicycle/pedestrian path.



Be sure to wear your comfortable gardening attire! We look forward to seeing you there!

11/14/22