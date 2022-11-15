Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, the following closures will be taking place:

City Hall and facilities including the Recreation and Senior Center will be closed from November 23 to November 25, 2022.

The Public Library will be closed from November 24 – 25, 2022. The Library will be open from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

The South Pasadena Police and Fire Department will have staff available to assist the public. For non-emergency assistance, you may contact the Police Department at (626) 403-7270, while the Fire Department can be reached at (626) 403-7300.

