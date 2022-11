Happy Small Business Saturday! ๐Ÿ›๐Ÿ›’๐ŸŽ‰

Small Business Saturday celebrates local entrepreneurs and encourages shoppers to buy from small businesses in their area.

We encourage our community to #shopsmall and #shoplocal today at our many South Pasadena businesses.

Follow our local Chamber of Commerce on social media @southpaschamber or visit their website http://www.southpasadena.net to find businesses to shop, dine, and enjoy.

11/26/22