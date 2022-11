The City is excited to announce that Mayor Michael Cacciotti will be giving his State of the City address during the December 7, 2022 City Council Meeting.

The theme of the Mayor’s State of the City is “Shining a Light on South Pasadena,” where he will be highlighting the City’s progress and accomplishments.

Join us in person at 7:00 PM in the City Council Chamber or on Zoom through our website.

We look forward to seeing you there! All are welcome and RSVP is not required.

11/28/22