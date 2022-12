The City is seeking qualified, diverse candidates to serve on City commissions. Commissions serve as advisory bodies to review City policy issues and provide policy recommendations to the City Council. Requirements include being a South Pasadena resident and those who are registered to vote. Applications are available for download online (email: cityclerk@southpasadenaca.gov), and at the City Clerk’s Office, 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030.

12/5/22