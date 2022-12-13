Commission and Board Vacancies: Apply Today!

City Hall Scoop

December 13, 2022

The City is seeking qualified, diverse candidates to serve on City commissions and boards. Commissions serve as advisory bodies to review City policy issues and provide policy recommendations to the City Council.

Requirements include being a South Pasadena resident and those who are registered to vote. There are currently vacancies in the Community Services Commission, Public Art Commission, and Library Board of Trustees.

Applications are available for download here. Applications may be submitted via email: cityclerk@southpasadenaca.gov, and at at the City Clerk’s Office, located at 1414 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030.

