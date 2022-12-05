Reminder: Friends of the Library Annual Holiday Book Sale Begins This Friday!

The Friends of the Library Annual Holiday Book Sale will take place in the Library Community Room (1115 El Centro St.) Friday, December 9th through Sunday, December 11th. The sale features high quality gently used books collected throughout the year, a special silent auction on Friday night, five local artisans selling their wares on Sunday, and complimentary gift wrapping while supplies last. Proceeds benefit the non-profit Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library whose mission is to raise money and public awareness in the community to support the services and programs of the library.
SALE HOURS
Friday, December 9
5:00-6:00 p.m. – early access for Friends of the Library members. Memberships can be purchased online or at the door.
6:00-8:00 p.m. – open to the general public
Saturday, December 10
10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 11
1:00-4:00 p.m.
SUNDAY ARTISANS
Cyndi Bemel – Art Cards
Leslie Rosario – Wrapped Pendants
Jeannie Joe – Upcycled Accessories
David Silverman – Ceramics
Vanora Savig – Recycled Fabric Arts
Community Garden – Indigo Tie Dye
12/5/22