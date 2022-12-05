Reminder: Friends of the Library Annual Holiday Book Sale Begins This Friday!

The Friends of the Library Annual Holiday Book Sale will take place in the Library Community Room (1115 El Centro St.) Friday, December 9th through Sunday, December 11th. The sale features high quality gently used books collected throughout the year, a special silent auction on Friday night, five local artisans selling their wares on Sunday, and complimentary gift wrapping while supplies last. Proceeds benefit the non-profit Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library whose mission is to raise money and public awareness in the community to support the services and programs of the library.

SALE HOURS

Friday, December 9

5:00-6:00 p.m. – early access for Friends of the Library members. Memberships can be purchased online or at the door.

6:00-8:00 p.m. – open to the general public

Saturday, December 10

10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 11

1:00-4:00 p.m.

SUNDAY ARTISANS

Cyndi Bemel – Art Cards

Leslie Rosario – Wrapped Pendants

Jeannie Joe – Upcycled Accessories

David Silverman – Ceramics

Vanora Savig – Recycled Fabric Arts

Community Garden – Indigo Tie Dye

12/5/22