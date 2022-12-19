December 21, 2022: Special and Regular City Council Meeting

There will be a Special Meeting and Regular scheduled City Council Meeting on December 21, 2022 to be held in the Amedee O. “Dick” Richards Jr., City Council Chambers, located at 1424 Mission Street, South Pasadena CA, 91030. The Special Meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. as well as Public Comment for the agenda items only on the Special Meeting Agenda. The Special Meeting agenda includes the City Council reorganization and installation of electeds. Outgoing elected Councilmember Diana Mahmud and City Treasurer Gary Pia will end their terms, and be recognized for their service.



Mayor Michael A. Cacciotti will transition to the City Council, and incoming Councilmember-elect Janet Braun and incoming City Treasurer-elect Zhen Tao will also be sworn into their roles as elected officials.



The Regular City Council Meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. for regular business and General Public Comment before the newly seated Council, and Closed Session will follow the Regular Meeting.



The City of South Pasadena welcomes community members and the media to attend both meetings, and enjoy refreshments during a reception after the elected installation. The reception will take place at the City Hall Courtyard located at 1424 Mission Street, South Pasadena CA, 91030. For any questions, contact the City Clerk’s Division by emailing cityclerk@southpasadenaca.gov or by calling (626) 403-7230.

