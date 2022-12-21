The South Pasadena 2022 Year In Review has launched!
The City Manager is proud to share the 2022 Year In Review, themed “Building Back Stronger.”
In this document, you will find various accomplishments this year from all City departments and a preview of things to come.
Thank you all for making this year so wonderful by engaging in our community.
2 thoughts on "South Pasadena 2022 Year In Review Available Now"
Sending an email without a clickable link to the review page is kinda dumb.
>
Good morning. The message is actually linked to the document where the bold text is. Thank you.
