Library English Language Conversation Group

December 21, 2022

Beginning January 11, the South Pasadena Public Library’s Conversational English class will resume on Wednesdays. Facilitated by a highly qualified teacher, the class will be held in the Ray Bradbury Conference Room, upstairs at the Library. There is no charge for English as a Second Language (E.S.L.) adult learners to attend this class, and no advance registration is required. A variety of E.S.L. materials are available to be checked out from the Library collection. Participants will be required to wear masks.

