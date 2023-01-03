New Year, New Opportunities to Be Involved! Join a City Commission or Board!

The new year means new opportunities to be involved! Join a City Board or Commission 🗣

There are currently vacancies in the:

– Community Services Commission

– Cultural Heritage Commission

– Finance Commission

– Library Board of Trustees

– Natural Resources and Environmental Commission

– Planning Commission

– Public Art Commission

– Public Safety Commission

If you have a current application with the City Clerk’s office, please note that those applications are held for 2 years.

Join a City Board or Commission by visiting our website, scanning the QR code, emailing cityclerk@southpasadenaca.gov, or visiting the City Clerk’s Office in-person at 1414 Mission Street.

