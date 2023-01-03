City Hall Scoop

New Year, New Opportunities to Be Involved! Join a City Commission or Board!

January 3, 2023

The new year means new opportunities to be involved! Join a City Board or Commission 🗣

There are currently vacancies in the:
– Community Services Commission
– Cultural Heritage Commission
– Finance Commission
– Library Board of Trustees
– Natural Resources and Environmental Commission
– Planning Commission
– Public Art Commission
– Public Safety Commission

If you have a current application with the City Clerk’s office, please note that those applications are held for 2 years.

Join a City Board or Commission by visiting our website, scanning the QR code, emailing cityclerk@southpasadenaca.gov, or visiting the City Clerk’s Office in-person at 1414 Mission Street.

1/3/23

