New Year, New Opportunities to Be Involved! Join a City Commission or Board!

The new year means new opportunities to be involved! Join a City Board or Commission 🗣
There are currently vacancies in the:
– Community Services Commission
– Cultural Heritage Commission
– Finance Commission
– Library Board of Trustees
– Natural Resources and Environmental Commission
– Planning Commission
– Public Art Commission
– Public Safety Commission
If you have a current application with the City Clerk’s office, please note that those applications are held for 2 years.
Join a City Board or Commission by visiting our website, scanning the QR code, emailing cityclerk@southpasadenaca.gov, or visiting the City Clerk’s Office in-person at 1414 Mission Street.
1/3/23