The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) Winter Shelter Program is held annually to protect people experiencing homelessness during the colder months in Los Angeles. Winter Shelters are locate all across the County, and will be operating 24 hours a day this year due to COVID-19. Anyone may call the Winter Shelter Hotline at 2-1-1 for more information and to check availability. More information on the shelters may be found on LAHSA’s website by clicking here.

1/4/23