Preparedness for Weather Conditions Wednesday-Thursday

A major storm will bring long lasting and more significant precipitation and wind to the region Wednesday through Thursday, taper off Thursday evening. Winds will be gusty throughout the region. Thunderstorms are also possible Thursday. Likely impacts for the Wednesday – Thursday storm include downed trees and power outages, rocks and debris on roads, significant urban and small stream flooding with impacts to the Thursday morning commute, and the potential for road closures due to flooding.

Flooding Preparation Ideas:

Fill and place sandbags in and around areas of your home or business prone to flooding.

Have a plumbing service number ready to request assistance with basement pumping and drain clearing as needed.

Gather Emergency Supplies:

Gather food, water, and medicine as stores may be closed and roads may be in unsafe conditions.

Organize at least three days of supplies including backup batteries and chargers for your devices, warm clothing, and drinking water.

Consider having emergency supplies in your vehicle, such as a blanket, warm clothing, a first aid kit, and boots.

For any emergencies, please contact 9-1-1. We encourage you to share this message with your loved ones and neighbors.

The City will continue to put out information as needed to inform our community of conditions.

1/4/23