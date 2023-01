In observance of the Martin Luther King holiday, all City facilities will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023. We will resume service Tuesday, January 17, 2023.



Both the South Pasadena Police and Fire Departments will have staff available to assist the public. For non-emergency assistance, you may contact the Police Department at (626) 403-7270, while the Fire Department can be reached at (626) 403-7300.

1/9/23