Navigating Weather Conditions

As the region continues to see extreme weather conditions and heavy rainfall, the City of South Pasadena would like to provide our community with a few tools that may assist in navigating safety during this time.

The National Weather Service website provides forecast updates specific to various regions, safety tips, and safety alerts. When visiting the website, type in “South Pasadena, CA” into the green search bar titled “Customize Your Weather.gov.”

State highway road closures may be found on the California Department of Transportation’s website. By typing in the highway number that you will be traveling on, you will be able to track current highway conditions in real time.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is providing the latest news on shelters available for residents impacted by the storm, and other statewide alerts.

Many cities are also experiencing power outages. To track power outages near you, please visit the Southern California Edison’s Power Outage Awareness Map. In the search bar, type “South Pasadena, CA.”

Stay safe on the roads by:

Driving slowly

Checking conditions before taking certain routes

Ensuring that all of your vehicle’s lights and windshield wipers are working properly

Ensuring that your vehicle’s tires are not worn down to avoid skidding or hydroplaning

For any emergencies, please call the South Pasadena Police and Fire Department by dialing 9-1-1.

1/10/23