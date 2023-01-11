“The Drawings of Bob Peak” Event Presented by the South Pasadena Library and South Pasadena Arts Council

The Library is partnering with the South Pasadena Arts Council to present Coffee Table Books Live!, an author talk series that showcases publications about the visual and performing arts. On Wednesday, January 25th at 7:00 p.m. in the Library Community Room, author Tom Peak will talk about The Drawings of Bob Peak, which highlights art created by his father, the renowned illustrator Robert “Bob” Peak. Peak is considered by many to be the father of the contemporary film poster. His iconic artwork for films like West Side Story, Camelot, My Fair Lady, Apocalypse Now, and six Star Trek motion pictures make up just a small portion of the work he created during his prolific career. Seats can be reserved through the Library’s Eventbrite page by visiting www.southpasadenaca.gov/register.

1/11/23