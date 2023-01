We Want to Hear From YOU! 💥

The City of South Pasadena is working on improving our communication efforts, website, and implementing best practices to best inform our community on various City happenings and programs.

Please fill out the survey located on the front page of the City’s website: www.southpasadenaca.gov, by scanning the QR code above, or by clicking here!

We thank you in advance. This survey will close on January 24, 2023.

1/10/23