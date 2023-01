As of 7:10 pm, water service to the 400 block of La Terraza has been restored. If you experience discolored water or air in the water that makes the water look white or “milky”, please flush it out using a hose bib. If you require further assistance please contact Police Department dispatch at the non emergency number (626) 403-7297 to dispatch staff that will be in the area completing street repairs.

1/13/23